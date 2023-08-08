Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,715,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,106,000 after buying an additional 83,654 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,090,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,005,000 after buying an additional 153,682 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,961,000 after buying an additional 343,621 shares during the period. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,104,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 57,803 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

