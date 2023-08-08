Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $315.87 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.26. The firm has a market cap of $209.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

