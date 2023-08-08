Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,169 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.554 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLF

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.