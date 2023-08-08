Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 716,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,349,000 after purchasing an additional 353,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 56,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

IDEV opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $63.20.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

