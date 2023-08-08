Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $246,000 in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after buying an additional 93,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a market cap of $237.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

