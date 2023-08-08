4,990 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $120.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

