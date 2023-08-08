Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Cut by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,960,000 after buying an additional 2,046,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after buying an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,822,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,916,000 after purchasing an additional 628,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,521 shares of company stock worth $12,035,275. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.