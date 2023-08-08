Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $156.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $458.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

