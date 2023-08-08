Versor Investments LP Makes New $404,000 Investment in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,784 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1,690.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $90.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $110.85.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOKF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brad A. Vincent bought 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.11 per share, for a total transaction of $77,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $465,513.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $225,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Vincent bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,513.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.