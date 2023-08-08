Analysts Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) PT at $83.85

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.86. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $56.13.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 178.91% and a negative return on equity of 185.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,138.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,387 shares of company stock valued at $219,356. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,422,000 after buying an additional 536,513 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,270,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,267,000 after buying an additional 304,081 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,527,000 after buying an additional 938,400 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

