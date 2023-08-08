National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.63-$2.69 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.70. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $58.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 224.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 25,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

