Ashtead Group plc (ASHTY) to Issue Dividend of $3.35 on September 27th

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 3.35 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.55.

ASHTY stock opened at $298.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.81. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $165.51 and a 1-year high of $300.36.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 17.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($69.65) to GBX 5,500 ($70.29) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,200 ($79.23) to GBX 6,300 ($80.51) in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 405 ($5.18) to GBX 450 ($5.75) in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($57.00) to GBX 5,100 ($65.18) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

