Delek US (NYSE:DK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DK opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 17.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 78,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3,751.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 428,334 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 197.5% during the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 820,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 544,994 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 1,727.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 229,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 216,704 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delek US by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

