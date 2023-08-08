Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25, RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of PLX stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $124.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04.
Institutional Trading of Protalix BioTherapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 985,147 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 1,816.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 183,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 59,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
