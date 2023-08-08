Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

