Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 4.3 %
APDN opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $6.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.
Several research analysts have weighed in on APDN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
