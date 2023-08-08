Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 4.3 %

APDN opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $6.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APDN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

