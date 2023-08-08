Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.90.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $678,880.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,609 shares of company stock worth $2,351,330. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

