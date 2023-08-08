BMO Capital Markets Raises SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$41.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.
