BMO Capital Markets Raises SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$41.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 0.5 %

About SNC-Lavalin Group

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $30.14 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11.

(Get Free Report)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.