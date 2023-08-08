Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.79-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $908-910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $909.10 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.79-$1.83 EPS.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.94. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $120.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.81.

In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,158,189.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,758 shares of company stock worth $21,799,003. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after buying an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

