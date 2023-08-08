Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Black Stone Minerals has a payout ratio of 125.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.7%.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of BSM stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.05. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSM. StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on BSM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 3,556.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.