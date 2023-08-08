Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MESO. William Blair downgraded Mesoblast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Mesoblast Stock Down 14.0 %

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $1.41 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 1,043.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

