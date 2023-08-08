Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,644,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,419,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,340,460.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,818 shares of company stock valued at $12,984,937. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLS. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

