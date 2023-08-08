Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,556 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 471.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 137,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 113,393 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,023,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,272,000 after purchasing an additional 129,707 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Lwmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 91,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 722,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,274,000 after acquiring an additional 44,151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

