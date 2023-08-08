Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $333,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.57, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

View Our Latest Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.