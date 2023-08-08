Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,747 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHPT. Guggenheim began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.52.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $38,150.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 352,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $38,150.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 352,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $783,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 890,111 shares of company stock worth $7,746,437. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

