Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 481 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.24. The firm has a market cap of $217.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

