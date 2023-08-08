Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

ABB Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBNY opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $41.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. Analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

