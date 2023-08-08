Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,421,000 after acquiring an additional 312,791 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

