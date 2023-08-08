Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,568 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 72.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,425,000 after acquiring an additional 453,033 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,290 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after buying an additional 436,365 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.9 %

TROW opened at $116.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.60. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.