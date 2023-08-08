Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,928,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $541.72 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $595.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $529.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $486,699.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,496 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,233.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.54, for a total transaction of $2,008,750.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,787 shares in the company, valued at $535,379,026.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $486,699.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,233.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,703 shares of company stock worth $41,525,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

