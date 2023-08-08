Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $194,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEF stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.