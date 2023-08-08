Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $519,380,000,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,287,000 after buying an additional 94,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

