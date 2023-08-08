Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $1,579,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,207. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,758 shares of company stock valued at $48,036,689. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

