Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 458.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.20.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $191.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.78 and a twelve month high of $192.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.11 and its 200-day moving average is $170.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.06, for a total transaction of $291,584.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.06, for a total transaction of $291,584.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,149 shares of company stock worth $4,679,130. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

