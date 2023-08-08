Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Cut by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

