iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,610,560,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $101.56.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

