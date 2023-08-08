Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,159 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average is $106.35. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HZNP

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.