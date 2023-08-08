iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

