10,450 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

