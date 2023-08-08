Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $386.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.20 and a 200-day moving average of $354.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pool’s payout ratio is 29.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

