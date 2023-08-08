209 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in TE Connectivity by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $139.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.63. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

