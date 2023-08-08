Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,729,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after acquiring an additional 151,067 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in AerCap by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,717,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,184,000 after purchasing an additional 255,513 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53,619 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

AerCap Stock Performance

AerCap stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average is $59.56.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.