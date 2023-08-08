Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 695 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average is $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

