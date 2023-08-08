Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 48,665 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 92.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,665 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

