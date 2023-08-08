Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,896 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

