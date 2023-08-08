Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $48,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 42,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPTS opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

