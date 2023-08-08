Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8,325.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $98.43 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,005 shares of company stock valued at $49,321,425 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

