Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $36,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 27.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Barclays increased their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.03.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $122.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

