Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys Shares of 163 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $104,344,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CL King began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.92.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $240.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

