Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 169.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,092 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

